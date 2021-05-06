Conflict Among Regime’s Factions as Iran Crisis Continues to Escalate

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that in its 40 years of the campaign of terror and tyranny, the Iranian regime undergoes the most critical situation.

The government’s shameful presidential election for Iran will take place on 18 June. Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Ayatollahs, called these elections “an important opportunity” on Sunday. But as the election date draws near, the infighting of the regime is worsening.

The factional conflicts were aggravated last week by a leaked audiotape of the regime’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. The regime’s internal strife reached a point where Ali Rabie, the government’s spokesman, cautioned on Saturday of “destructive bipolar” in society, citing “accusations of spying.” Finally, Ali Khamenei came to the scene and launched an assault on the Zarif, all in the hopes of gaining more influence.

The state-run Etemad daily on 27 April reported, “unaware of the severity and danger of the tsunami, people witnessed the destruction of their city from a height. When the waves approached, they suddenly realized the real danger and fled, but it was too late. The dimensions of the election waves will soon become clear to everyone. Let us all avoid a political tsunami.”

Iran’s restive society is reflected in the regime’s growing factional conflicts. People are dealing with an escalating Covid-19 epidemic as a result of the regime’s policies.

They are struggling to make ends meet due to economic challenges, as the regime spends billions of dollars on terrorism and the nuclear program. People have also seen billions of dollars of their savings stolen by regime officials and lost in corruption.

Ahmad Bokharaie, one of the regime’s sociologists, was quoted in the state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya daily on Sunday. He forewarned officials of a new revolt, which he described as “a social collapse.”

“80% of people are below the poverty line. Currently, our country has become bipolar, and these dipoles will lead to social collapse.”

The recent rise in protests and their rapid spread across Iran, are symptoms of Iran’s explosive society and foretell another uprising. Khamenei warned his regime’s officials about “the great sedition” in his speech on Sunday, describing society’s explosive condition as “the bedrock of security breaches.”

Khamenei also cautioned his regime’s officials about the increasing influence of the Iranian Resistance, especially among youths.

“The way youths are under intellectual invasion by the enemy, and it is unprecedented in our system,” added on Sunday.

Resistance movements in Iran have risen in tandem with the regime’s gradual collapse. The regime has been overwhelmed by the regular actions of “people and youth, from protests and strikes to writing graffiti, burning down [regime] symbols, and hanging banners of [Resistance Leaders] Massoud and Maryam Rajavi,” reports the state-run Bulletin News on Saturday.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube