The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that the Iranian regime has informed the IAEA that it “intends to produce low-enriched uranium … up to 20 percent at the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the Associated Press reported on, January 2, 2021).

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the head of the regime’s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told state television on January 1, 2021, about preparations for the start of producing 20% enriched uranium.

#Iran: Announcing 20% Uranium Enrichment To Blackmail the International Community

Re-imposition of six Security Council resolutions, … indispensable to prevent the regime from acquiring an atomic bomb#WeStand4FreeIran #Iranianhttps://t.co/BTWbKeoEuY — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 2, 2021

Ali Akbar Salehi said that their representative in Vienna had delivered a letter to the IAEA, announcing, Iran would need to inject natural uranium in centrifuges at Fordo for material already enriched to 4% to begin the process of going to 20%. And it should be done under IAEA supervision.

Ali Akbar Salehi added, “We must implement the parliament’s resolution, but the government must provide instructions outlining regulations on how to implement it, and the president must issue an order for execution… We can start to work very quickly.”

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Mahmoud Vaezi, Rouhani’s chief of staff, also, said on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting: “Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization set the stage for 20% enrichment according to the announced instructions so that 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium is accumulated in one year.”

Iran has signalled that it intends to start enriching uranium to 20% purity, in its most significant breach yet of the 2015 nuclear deal https://t.co/BsEUc44fv2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 2, 2021

The Mullah regime’s actions over the past year, especially 20% enrichment, violate almost all the provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement. It leaves no doubt that the Mullah regime has never stopped its project for building an atomic bomb. At the same time, it has taken advantage of all the assistance and concessions.

The nuclear deal helped the mullahs’ regime to step up the export of terrorism, warmongering, and domestic repression.

Simultaneously, the clerical regime is exploiting the political situation in the United States to blackmail its Western counterparts into lifting the sanctions and turning a blind eye on its ballistic missile program, the export of terrorism, and meddling in the region.

As the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), has reiterated, time and time again the re-imposition of six Security Council resolutions, the complete halt to enrichment, the closure of nuclear sites, and anywhere, anytime inspections are indispensable to prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

It is worth knowing that in August 2002, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced for the first time that the Natanz uranium enrichment site and Arak Heavy Water facility.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) and NCRI’s revelation unveiled the extent to which the mullahs regime’s clandestine nuclear weapons work had advanced. This development and the Iranian Resistance’s revelations during the past 20 years or so triggered inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the necessary measures taken by the United Nations Security Council.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube