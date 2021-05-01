Iran: America Stands to Lose if it Tries to Save the Mullahs Economy

The United States should not attempt to bail out the Iranian economy, fettered by state-sponsored terrorism and riddled with corruption. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the data from the International Monetary Fund revealed that Iran carried over $122 billion inaccessible reserves in 2018. This was the same year the Trump administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The mullahs’ regime currently sits on a comparatively meager $4 billion in usable foreign exchange reserves. This is coupled with the Toman losing half its value, the ongoing decimation of coronavirus, and the uptake in protests has left Tehran vulnerable.

The Biden administration was not privy to the recent reports by the International Monetary Fund when entering conversations in Vienna. It can now be argued that for the administration to make credible demands of the regime, they cannot throw it an economic lifeline to save it from collapse.

The United States should seek the release of the five Americans currently being held, hostage. American diplomats should not enter negotiations before the Americans are released.

The administration swore to address the flaws of the Iran nuclear deal by “lengthening and strengthening it”. Biden and administrators announced the demands of the United States to include a full dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program, the regimes ending of its proxy terrorists’ activities and ballistic missile program, and bring to an end, its horrific human rights abuses. Biden laid out his plan for Iran in an editorial column reiterated by the state department.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the United States would utilize the Iranian nuclear deal as “a platform with our allies and partners who would once again be on the same side with us” to seek “a longer and stronger agreement.” The new deal could also address the ballistic missile program. Blinken pledged that terrorism sanctions against the regime would not be lifted, a promise which may soon be broken.

During this time of socio-economic crises in Iran, it desperately needs sanction relief. Bidens administration has all the leverage and has the option to walk away from Vienna if the demands are not met. The administration has the opportunity to negotiate an agreement with Iran that preserves United States national security. A solid deal would free the middle east from its rogue nuclear state.

There is much at stake in both regional and international stability. Biden’s administration must stand their ground, knowing this morally bankrupt to bail out Iran when it could harm international interests.

