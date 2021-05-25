Iran: Destructive Policies as the Underlaying Cause of Skyrocketing Prices

As Iran’s economic crisis worsens, state-run media and officials admit the regime’s corruption has brought misery to the lives of Iranians. They also caution against people’s reactions to Iran’s ongoing crises.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that: “Over the last 16 years, 10 million people have entered the labor force, but employment has only increased by 3 million. Social capital has plummeted, affecting the economy as well.

On Wednesday, Masoud Khansari, President of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, told the state-run Akhbar-e Sanat daily that: “our 10-year average economic growth has been almost zero.”

On Thursday, the semi-official ILNA News Agency wrote, “Costs have risen at all levels and attacked workers’ livelihoods.” According to ILNA, “transportation costs have increased by an average of 30%; housing, medical, and educational costs have also increased, but the most visible increase is in the food sector, which has increased weekly and daily.”

Hassan Rouhani, the regime’s president, boasted about a “39 percent increase” in worker wages this year. But Iranian workers are suffering from hunger as a result of inflation. The government of Hassan Rouhani’s continued to increase the price of basic goods.

“Until now, the effect of wage increases has only faded as prices have risen. Today’s earnings have been eroded by inflation. Any rise in the rate will now result in a reversal of the workers’ purchasing power,” ILNA acknowledged.

Iran’s state-run media and analysts have dismissed sanctions as the source of the country’s economic problems.

On Wednesday, Hossain Raghfar, one of the regime’s economists, said, “Unless there is a fundamental change, or in other words, reforms in the Iranian economy, we will undoubtedly face worse conditions and problems soon.”

According to the state-run Setare Sobh daily on 19 May, Raghfar added, “We have had an orientation in the field of economics that has caused the country to face many crises and problems, and now we have to make a revision and reform in this issue.”

Iran’s economy, according to Raghfar, “has been a victim of the [regime’s] oligarchy for decades, and now the government is at the service of this oligarchy.”

Iran’s circumstance will worsen in the future if this pattern continues.” “Iran’s economic problems are mostly domestic in nature,” Raghfar said.

Even if the nuclear agreement and other foreign problems are resolved, domestic decisions will continue to affect Iran’s economy.”

Iran’s economic problems have turned the country into a tinderbox. As the regime’s farce presidential elections approach, people are using every opportunity to express their hate for the regime, calling for a boycott to expand and spread across Iran.

“At this time, no official has stated why prices are rising. No one has explained why commodity prices began to rise at the start of the year. On Wednesday, the Vatan-e Emrooz daily warned regime officials about an issue that could trigger public dissatisfaction.

“People’s political, social, and economic demands have accumulated over the last two decades. These demands have created a great deal of anger because they have not been fulfilled.

People’s resentment is a political warning, which is now manifesting itself in a refusal to participate in elections,” Hossain Marashi, a former regime official, told the state-run Sharq daily on Wednesday.

