Iran on the Brink of Social Collapse, Warns State-Run Media

The state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya has noted some aspects of Iran’s economic crises and the regime’s role in causing them in recent articles. Officials are also warned by Eghtesad-e Pouya of a social breakdown.

On Sunday, Eghtesad-e Pouya quoted Vahid Shaghaghi Shahri, the Head of Kharazmi School of Economics, as saying, “There are currently 15 million marginalized people, and due to the unfair distribution, it has led to uncontrolled migration to metropolitan areas.”

According to Shaghaghi, the economic crisis has escalated as a result of rapid migration to metropolitan areas. Many citizens have lost their jobs as a result of the regime’s disastrous policies and corruption. People are being forced to come to large cities in search of work due to increasing unemployment rates, especially in provinces, however, they are compelled to live to marginalize due to rapidly increasing property values and a scarcity of housing.

“During the last ten years, there has not been a clear a coherent housing plan. The statistics that are announced show that 1 million houses should be built annually, but in the 2010s, an average of 350,000 houses was built and offered,” Shaghagi stated.

In another article published on Sunday, Eghtesad-e Pouya quoted Hamid Asefi, a political sociologist, as saying, “Iranian society is experiencing a 45 percent inflation rate and point-to-point inflation of over 200 percent.”

As per Assefi, “retirees and working classes fully understand this inflation. Some statistics have set 12 million Tomans for the poverty line, while some experts consider it 8 million Tomans. Nevertheless, the increase of workers’ salaries with all the created benefits will be 4 million Tomans”.

Assefi claims that “this means the workers’ salaries will only cover their expenses for a week,” as the regime prevents workers and employees “to object to this situation.”

“Iran is governed by the sale of crude, mostly crude oil. The country’s oil revenue has generated embezzlements. As a result, it shows that governments are seeking to distribute embezzlements and rents. Accordingly, the people’s livelihood will deteriorate daily and year by year,” Assefi added.

Iranians are experiencing economic difficulties, and the government is refusing to assist them. Instead, when the regime’s fraudulent presidential election in 2021 approaches, more candidates make empty promises to entice voters to the polls, and more citizens enter the boycott movement.

“At the moment, people no longer react to political events and do not enter these election games. Because when people have difficulty making their ends meet, why should they think about elections,” wrote Eghtesad-e Pouya.

In a separate article published on 28 April, Eghtesad-e Pouya cited sociologist Mostafa Eghlima as stating, “More than 50% of the population is poor, but relative poverty in the country is even higher.” In a city like Tehran, the salary should be above 10 million Tomans in order to live reasonably. However, the salary of average person’s salary is 2.5 million tomans, meaning poverty line.

“About 80% of the population lives in poverty. According to Eghtesad-e Pouya, “our country has become bipolar, and these dipoles will lead to social collapse.” Another of the regime’s sociologists, Ahmad Bokharaie, warned officials of another uprising, calling it “a social collapse.”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube