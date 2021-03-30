Iran: Regime’s Hidden Interest Behind the Importation of the Coronavirus Vaccine

After months of setbacks in importing the Covid-19 vaccine, the regime now allows so-called private corporations to import vaccines other than those produced in the United States and the European Union.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 526 cities surpasses 239,600.

On Friday, Director General of Drugs and Substances Haidar Mohammadi declared, “we called for the import of the Covid-19 vaccine a few months ago, and recently a new call has been made to pharmaceutical importing companies for any company that can import.

Initially, the Ministry of Health decided that the Covid-19 vaccine import should be done only through the Board of Trustees,” “still, since this collection is governmental, we decided with the discretion of the Minister of Health, to allow private companies to import the vaccine.”

The regime manipulates the people and disguises its intention to benefit from the vaccination process while endangering people’s lives, using the term “free” vaccination.

The regime’s Food and Drug Administration spokesperson, Kianoush Jahanpour, reported with the official IRNA news agency on 19 March, that, “Until now, more than 595,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been distributed in the country’s health network, of which 124,000 doses have been inoculated in the country so far. The main recipients of these vaccines were also the medical staff.”

Jahanpour also added in an interview with the state-run Entekhab website on Thursday, “the [regime’s] promise to deliver 2.8 million doses of vaccine was not fulfilled by the end of [the Persian Year of] 1399, and out of the one million doses of Russian vaccine promised, only 420,000 doses were delivered by the end of March. Therefore, vaccination planning for at least 1.3 million people covered by phase one by the end of the last Persian year, which was predicted in terms of many restrictions, is practically unrealistic.”

The regime delayed procuring the Covid-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization, as a part of its inhumane coronavirus policy, to use this virus and its mass casualties as a barrier to people’s uprising.

On 14 December, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat wrote, “the Food and Drug Administration is under heavy pressure to approve domestically produced vaccines and anti-coronavirus medicines. Because obtaining approval from the Ministry of Health means a huge profit for the drug owner.”

Vaccine production and importation benefit Barkat and other institutions under Khamenei and the IRGC’s authority. Moreover, the regime performs vaccine experiments on common citizens, putting their lives in danger.

The Iranian regime uses the Covid-19 outbreak to oppress Iran’s restive society on the one hand, while making a profit on the other by importing the vaccine through “private companies” linked to the IRGC.

On 15 March, the Jahan-e Sanat daily wrote, “although the coronavirus crisis delays the conflict, delaying it at the cost of overwhelming issues is a challenge in society. In other words, when society is freed from the clutches of this disease, political, social, and economic faults will begin to move with greater destructive power.”