Iran: Amnesty International Calls for Release of Students, Detained for Over a Year

It has been reported by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), that on 12 April 2021 Amnesty International called for the immediate release of two young political prisoners: Ali Younesi and Amir Hossein Moradi.

“For one year [Ali Younesi and Amir Hossein Moradi] have been held without trial in section 209 of Tehran’s Evin prison, under the control of the ministry of intelligence. They have been denied access to an independent lawyer of their own choosing,” Amnesty tweeted.

According to the human rights group, these political prisoners are forced to sleep on the ground, in close proximity to prisoners convicted of violent offenses.

Amnesty International accentuated; “Both Ali Younesi and Amir Hossein Moradi have been charged with national security offenses, including ‘gathering and colluding to commit crimes against national security and ‘spreading propaganda against the system.’”

The young men, Younesi and Moradi went missing on 10 April 2020. The Iranian regimes’ judiciary only admitted to detaining the men after 26 days.

The spokesman for the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, stated that the two scholars had linked up with the Peoples Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Younesi and Moradi were accused of being engaged in “diversionary actions” and “attempting to carry out sabotage operations”, both falsified accusations. The spokesmen of the regime’s judiciary said that supposedly “Explosive devices used in sabotage operations were discovered when their homes were searched.”

Ali Younesi was the recipient of the gold medal of the 12th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, held in China in 2018. Previous to this, he had won the silver and gold medals of the National Astronomy Olympiad in 2016 and 2017. Amir Hossein also won the Olympiad silver medal in 2017.

It was announced in 2020, by Younesi’s brother that the celebrated young scholar had contracted coronavirus in prison. The infections have spread rapidly throughout prisons as the regime turns a blind eye to the health conditions of political prisoners.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has repeatedly urged the UN Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to intervene and save the lives and the freedom of Moradi and Younesi.

International supports

Many world leaders, international bodies, and collectives have rallied for the Iranian regime to release Moradi and Younesi.

Among them, Nobel laureates, members of the European parliament, the aforementioned Amnesty International, parliamentary committees in the UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Belgium as well as the Human rights Federation of Italy, the Hands of Cain NGO (also of Italy), the committee of Muslims in France, Irish MPs, the International Committee in Search of Justice representing 4,000 MPs in Europe and the US, the committee of MPs from Romania, dignitaries from Arabic countries and the Committee of French Mayors.

It can only be hoped that enough external pressure will trigger the release of these two young men.

